Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes video of filming “2step” music video

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

What was it like filming the “2step” music video in 20-degree weather? Ed Sheeran answered that question while treating fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his newest clip that was posted Tuesday on his official YouTube channel.

As previously reported, “2step” was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine, prior to Russia’s invasion of the country, which has reduced portions of the capital city featured in the music video into rubble. The Grammy winner has since pledged to donate royalties from YouTube streams to ongoing humanitarian efforts for the Ukrainian people.

“Come behind the scenes with me on a video shoot I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Sheeran captioned the new making-of video, which starts with Ed dressing appropriately for the chilly, winter weather. “I have all my thermal gear on,” the singer explains as the video cuts to the bundled-up production crew directing the shoot.

The video also shares more images of the city around the singer-songwriter, from lit-up shops to apartment buildings to intact bus stops and billboards. Other clips show him bonding with the extras, reviewing footage and, finally, toasting with a warm drink once he’s satisfied all his shots.

The “Shivers” singer previously announced that he’ll donate royalties from YouTube streams of the “2step” remix, which features rapper Lil Baby, to DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which works to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those in need.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there,” Ed previously expressed. “I stand will Ukraine.”

