Ed Sheeran ‘Subtract’ pop-up experiences slated for five different cities; US listening events start May 3

Ed Sheeran‘s new album, Subtract, is coming out May 5, and starting that day, a series of pop-up experiences supporting the album will open in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston.

Each Subtract Experience Pop-Up, sponsored by American Express, runs from May 5 to May 7. It’s described as a way for fans to “dive deep into the visuals of [the] new album” and get access to “limited edition merchandise, official signed CDs, immersive installations, and a dedicated in-store shopping experience.”

The New York pop-up is on Wooster Street. In LA, it’s on Melrose Avenue. In Boston, it’s on Newbury Street. In Dallas, it’s on Commerce Street, and in Chicago, it’s on West Lake Street. Visit Ed Sheeran.com for a list of opening hours and addresses.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, May 3, record stores all across America will offer fans a chance to hear the album before it’s released. Visit Ed’s website to find out which stores are participating and what time the previews start.

So far, Ed has released “Boat” and “Eyes Closed” from Subtract, the final installment in his series of mathematically titled albums.

