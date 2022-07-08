Ed Sheeran teams with Burna Boy for new single and video “For My Hand”

Mikey Oshai

Ed Sheeran just can’t stop collaborating with other artists. This year alone, he’s put out singles featuring Taylor Swift, Lil Baby and J Balvin, and he also teamed with Camila Cabello for her hit “Bam Bam.” Now, he’s jumped on a single and video by Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

The romantic track, titled “For My Hand,” appears on Burna Boy’s new album, Love, Damini — the artist’s birth name is Damini Ogulu. In the video, Ed and Burna Boy sing in an elevator, both solo and together.

But the elevator is magic, because at one point, it opens to reveal Ed standing on a slab of rock in the middle of an ocean, and on the ledge of a tall building, while Burna Boy is seen standing on a platform in the middle of the clouds. And when they’re not in the elevator, an attractive couple is dancing inside.

This is actually the second time Ed’s been on a track with Burna Boy: In 2019, they were both featured on the song “Own It,” by Ed’s good friend, British rapper/singer Stormzy.

