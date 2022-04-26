Ed Sheeran to perform at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee ‘People’s Pageant’

Joe Maher/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

As one of the U.K.’s biggest music stars, it’s no surprise that Ed Sheeran has been tapped to perform in the People’s Pageant, a massive spectacle that will mark the finale of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Britain’s Press Association detailed the June 5 event, which will take place in front of Buckingham Palace and in its the surrounding streets. More than 10,000 people will be involved in the event, which will conclude the four-day holiday celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

“I’m proud to be part of the celebration and it’s going to be a great opportunity to bring everyone together,” Ed said in a statement.

The event will be staged in four acts: For Queen and Country, The Time of Our Lives, Let’s Celebrate, and Happy and Glorious; Ed will appear during the final act.

Organizers say a billion people around the globe will watch the Pageant, which, among other things, will feature a fleet of iconic James Bond cars, 200 horses, a huge helium balloon, BMX cyclists, and a 20-foot-tall puppet of the Queen, surrounded by puppet Corgis.

