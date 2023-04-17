Ed Sheeran to release new single “Boat” on Friday

Annie Leibovitz

Get ready for another taste of Ed Sheeran‘s upcoming album, Subtract: On Instagram, the singer announced that Friday, April 21, he’ll release new song “Boat” and a video for the track.

“Boat is the first song I wrote and finished for Subtract, it’s where it all began, and a good way to kick off the album,” he wrote, adding, “hope you love it as much as I do x.”

“The waves won’t break my boat,” Ed sings over acoustic guitar in a clip of the song’s video. It shows him plunging off a cliff in a car, then emerging from the water as the waves crash into him.

“Boat” is the second song Ed has released from Subtract, following “Eyes Closed.” Subtract, the final installment of Ed’s “mathematics” albums, arrives May 5. As previously reported, on May 3 Disney+ will debut a four-part docuseries about Ed called The Sum of It All.

