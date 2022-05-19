Ed Sheeran welcomes second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn

John Phillips/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

Surprise! Ed Sheeran is now a dad of two.

The 31-year-old singer revealed on Instagram Thursday that he and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second baby girl.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” Ed wrote alongside a photo of a brown knit baby blanket and white baby socks. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

Their new baby girl joins big sister Lyra Antarctica, who was born in August 2020. They have yet to reveal the baby’s name.

