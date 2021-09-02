Ed Sheeran will give you the “Shivers” on September 10: “I bloody love it”

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran has announced the follow-up to “Bad Habits”: He’s going to give fans the “Shivers.”

“So my second official single from my 4th studio album is called ‘Shivers,’ and it’s out September 10th,” Ed wrote on Instagram. “I wrote this as soon as the Divide tour ended in a rented farm in Suffolk where we had set up a studio for a couple of weeks to see what happened.”

“It was written over the course of 3 days which is very different for me, but I felt it was too special to get wrong,” Ed continues. “It was originally meant to be the first single but I just didn’t see a world where Bad Habits existed if it didn’t come out in the summer. ‘Shivers’ always felt more autumnal.”

“I hope you like it, I bloody love it,” he concludes. “The video is wild, but you’lll see that next week.”

In his GQ magazine cover story, Ed explains that “Shivers” is one of the reasons why his new album is called = (Equals) and not – (Minus), as many predicted it would be.

“I was making the record and I wrote a song called ‘Shivers and I was like, ‘This doesn’t really feel like [Minus],’ same with another song called ‘Overpass Graffiti,’ he explains. “And none of these songs fitted in with what [Minus] would be, eventually.”

Ed goes on to explain that he envisions – (Minus) as “an acoustic record,” similar to albums by James Blunt, David Gray and Damien Rice, whereas “Shivers” and “Overpass Grafitti” were ” big, upbeat things.”

GQ describes “Shivers” as “a sexy, rocketing song that includes hand claps in the bridge and is music to dance to arm-in-arm with your best friends after three too many tequilas.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.