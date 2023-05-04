Ed Sheeran wins copyright infringement lawsuit involving “Thinking Out Loud”

Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright infringement lawsuit involving his Grammy-winning song “Thinking Out Loud” and the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get It On.”

A Manhattan jury has found the musician did not engage in willful copyright infringement following a trial that saw Ed playing and singing in court.

The jury reached its decision after roughly three hours of deliberations.

Sheeran, seated at the defense table in a suit and tie between his lawyers, hugged his attorneys when the verdict was read.

Sheeran had been accused of copying the sheet music for “Let’s Get It On” by the family of the song’s late co-writer, Ed Townsend.

During opening arguments in Manhattan federal court, renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the plaintiffs, said the case is about “giving credit where credit is due.”

The defense, meanwhile, said Sheeran and co-writer Amy Wadge “independently created” the song “Thinking Out Loud.”

“Their song was born from an emotional conversation,” Sheeran’s attorney, Ilene Farkas, said. “It was their original creation.”

Sheeran took the stand throughout the trial, at times singing and playing guitar during his testimony.

At one point, he performed a mash-up on guitar of his songs and Marvin Gaye’s as he tried to demonstrate how common the four-chord progression was for his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

