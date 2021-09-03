Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” is the UK’s longest-running number-one hit in two years

Atlantic Records

While Ed Sheeran’s latest single, “Bad Habits,” has yet to top the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S., it’s just notched its tenth week on top of Britain’s official singles chart.

The song — the first from Ed’s forthcoming album = (Equals) — is the longest-running number-one hit in the U.K. since late 2019, when the song “Dance Monkey” by Tones & I racked up 11 straight weeks on top.

Prior to “Bad Habits,” only nine songs in the history of the British chart had spent 10 or more weeks at number one, including Ed’s own “Shape of You,” which lasted for 14 weeks.

But Ed’s in good company: Some of those other songs include Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You,” Rihanna‘s “Umbrella,” Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Bryan Adams‘ “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You.”

Ed will release “Shivers,” the second single from = (Equals), on September 10.

On Thursday night at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire , Ed performed a special gig commemorating the 10th anniversary of his album + (Plus). It was the first time he’s played that 2,000-person venue since 2011.

“Easily my favorite show of my career so far, thank you to all the fans who made the show incredible,” he wrote on Instagram. “What a lovely evening.”

