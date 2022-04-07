Ed Sheeran’s ﻿’Equals’ ﻿is currently the UK’s best-selling album of the year

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has pulled ahead of Adele in the race for having the best-selling album of the year in the U.K., with = (Equals) outpacing Adele’s 30.

Album sales tracker Official Charts reports that = sold over 133,000 copies in the country in 2022, compared to 30‘s 94,000 in sales. Ed was last year’s runner-up in the contest for the U.K.’s best-selling album and was no match for 30‘s powerhouse sales.

Overall, = has sold over 566,000 copies in the country since its October release while 30, which dropped a month later, has amassed total sales of 694,000.

While it’s still too early in the year to tell who will ultimately get to boast having the best-selling album of 2022, the outlet reports The Weeknd‘s newly released Dawn FM is making a strong showing in the charts. Since the album’s January release, it has sold 76,000 copies.

Currently in fourth place in the U.K. is Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR.

