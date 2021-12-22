Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” becomes first song on Spotify to hit three billion streams

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran has a lot to celebrate, and we’re not just talking about the holidays. The music streaming service Spotify announced Wednesday that his 2017 hit “Shape of You” has officially racked up more than three billion streams — more than any other song in Spotify history.

In a video posted on Spotify’s Instagram, Ed says he’s “chuffed” about the honor, adding that it’s “absolutely insane” that his song was listened to that many times.

He also explains the song “wasn’t really meant to make” his third studio album ÷ (Divide). After he finished it, though, his record label wanted it to be the single. He preferred “Castle on the Hill,” and, he notes, “We put both songs out at once and… I was wrong. Here we are with ‘Shape of You’ at 3 Billion.”

In addition, Ed invites fans to share their memories of the 2017 hit and what happens whenever it comes on the radio — or their streaming playlist.

“Shape of You” isn’t the Grammy winner’s only song to amass over a billion streams. Recently, his songs “Happier” and “Galway Girl” joined Spotify’s prestigious Billions Club. Ed’s collaborations with Justin Bieber and Khalid, “I Don’t Care” and “Beautiful People,” respectively, are also in the club, as are “Castle on the Hill,” “Perfect,” “Photograph” and “Thinking out Loud.”

