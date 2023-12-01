Elf on the Shelf Alternative!

I told Santa years ago to never let the elf visit our home and now that my child is older she wants to know whyyyy the elf doesn’t come to out house. I told her cause I asked Santa not to send one. Mother of the Year, yes I know BUT Santa DID bring an alternative this year!

It’s called “Santa’s Kindness Ornament” and you can see Santa multiple times a day, he gives you ways to spread kindness and it comes with this super cute journal he tells you how to use. Nilly LOVES journals right now so she’s REALLY into this. I have a video on my instagram @Tjradioo but here is a link to the ornament. This is not an ad I just thought it was a really cute alternative to the Elf.

https://www.demdaco.com/santas-kindness-ornament-journal/