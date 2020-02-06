Elle Fanning stars in the new trailer for the Netflix film, ‘All the Bright Places’

If you’ve ever read a book and thought, “this would be a great movie” … you should call Netflix. It seems they are taking the reigns of making any minor heartfelt novel into a glorious and sleek, straight to streaming film.

But who cares, right? The latest book-to-film comes from Jennifer Niven’s bestselling young adult novel, All the Bright Places!

Watch the trailer and read the description below:

Dealing with the loss of her sister, introverted Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) rediscovers passion for living when she meets the eccentric and unpredictable Theodore Finch (Justice Smith). Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven. Only on Netflix, February 28.

