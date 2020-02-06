Elle Fanning stars in the new trailer for the Netflix film, ‘All the Bright Places’

If you’ve ever read a book and thought, “this would be a great movie” … you should call Netflix. It seems they are taking the reigns of making any minor heartfelt novel into a glorious and sleek, straight to streaming film.

But who cares, right? The latest book-to-film comes from Jennifer Niven’s bestselling young adult novel, All the Bright Places!

Watch the trailer and read the description below:

