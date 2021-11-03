Ellie Goulding calls out the sexist comments she received since coming back from maternity leave

Alex Livesey – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Ellie Goulding has opened up about the sexism she says she’s faced since returning to work after giving birth to son Arthur in May.

“There’s one thing that I’ve definitely noticed and observed, which is that I get asked a lot like, ‘Oooh, you’re already working? Wow. Wowzer!,'” the 34-year-old shared on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast on Tuesday, pointing out that husband Caspar Jopling has yet to receive a similar comment.

“Not once has he been asked like, ‘Oh are you sure you want to go back to work?’ Whereas I’ve had it a lot,” the Grammy nominee remarked. She said people “underestimate” women and such comments convey, “Well done for becoming a mom when you’re working!”

“It’s still mad that we still think that women can’t do both… We can multitask and we can work. And, you know, it is a challenge,” Ellie said. “I also really, really, really, really respect women who just want to be a mom because it is a full-time job. There’s the emotional side. There’s the physical side.”

Goulding shared how demanding it is to care for a newborn and hold down a full-time job, explaining, “If you’re breastfeeding, you have to get up in the night so you’re not going to be able to function that well the next day if you’ve been getting up.”

“I went back to work three weeks after I gave birth and, yeah, it was a bit sore and I was a bit all over the place, but I wrote so many good songs,” she argued. “I’m really glad that I did. And I think we should all be allowed to make our own decisions.”

