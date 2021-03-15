Elton John criticizes the Vatican for "hypocrisy" over same-sex marriage

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Elton John took to Instagram on Monday to criticize the Vatican for what he called its “hypocrisy” when it comes to same-sex marriages, and citing an unexpected example of same.

On Monday, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, stated that the Church cannot bless same-sex nuptials, because homosexual relationships or partnerships are “outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life.”

Homosexual unions, the statement goes on to say, are “not ordered to the Creator’s plan,” so they can’t be considered a sacrament and therefore be blessed. God “does not and cannot bless sin,” adds the note.

Elton, who’s been married to his husband David Furnish since 2014, took to Instagram to share screenshots of this news, juxtaposed with a headline from The Daily Beast that states, “How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s Biopic.”

A few years ago, it was reported that the Vatican Bank invested $4.5 million in the production of two films, one of which was Elton’s Rocketman. Not only does Rocketman depict gay sex, but it also mention’s Elton’s marriage to Furnish.

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin,’ yet happily make a profit from investing millions in Rocketman — a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David??” Elton added the hashtag “#hypocrisy” and tagged both Pope Francis and the Catholic Church.

