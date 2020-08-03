Elton John gets his kids a pair of pandemic puppies

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Elton John‘s given his two sons a nice distraction during quarantine: a pair of adorable doggies.

On Instagram, he posted a picture of two German Shepherd puppies, with the caption, “Introducing the newest members of the F[urnish]-J[ohn] Family.”

Elton’s husband David Furnish posted a photo of the couple’s sons Zachary and Elijah walking the two pups down a garden path. No word on the pups’ names, though fans are guessing at least one may be named “Rocket” — or perhaps “Bennie” and “Jet.”

Elton is a dog lover: In 2018, he mourned the death of his cocker spaniel Arthur, who died at age 14. Elton loved Arthur so much that he had him act as best man at his civil union to David. At that time, the couple also had two other cocker spaniels, Marilyn and Isobella. It’s not clear if they’re still around.

By Andrea Dresdale

