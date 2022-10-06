Elton John launches lawsuit against ﻿Daily Mail﻿ with Prince Harry and others

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sir Elton John has filed suit against Associated Newspapers — publishers of the U.K. papers Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online — under accusations of breach of privacy.

The legendary singer isn’t the only person bringing forth the suit, which was filed October 6, per a press release. Among those who have brought forth the lawsuit include Elton’s husband David Furnish, Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley. They are not just accusing the publishers of gross breaches of privacy, they also claim they are victims of abhorrent criminal activity.

They allege that Associated Newspapers hired private investigators to place surveillance equipment in their cars and homes so they could unknowingly eavesdrop and also record their private phone calls and conversations.

Sir Elton and company also claim the publishers bribed police officials to grant their private investigators access to sensitive information. Furthermore, they claim Associated Newspapers had their employees impersonate officials to obtain private medical information from the institutions that either saw or treated them.

Associated Newspaper were also accused of illegally accessing their private banking information and credit history.

Sir Elton and his group claim they have more alleged evidence of more wrongdoing and that there are more unknowing victims of these alleged crimes. They aim not only to hold those who allegedly wronged them accountable, but to help dissuade journalists from further engaging in such tactics to procure sensitive and private information.

It is unknown how much they are seeking in damages at this time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.