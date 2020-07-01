Elton John launching YouTube classic concert series on Friday

Gus Stewart/YouTube

Like seemingly every other artist, Elton John‘s had to pause his tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now he’s figured out a way to give fans the gift of live music, and raise money for a good cause in the process.

Starting on Friday at 12 pm ET, Elton is launching a weekly archival concert series on his official YouTube channel. The Elton John: Classic Concert Series will kick off with Live at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh, a 1976 show that’s being made available digitally for the first time.

This particular concert features Elton performing classics like “Daniel,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Skyline Pigeon” and “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting).” After this show, he didn’t play another full concert for seven months.

Following Friday’s launch, a new concert will then premiere every Saturday at 12 pm ET for six weeks, and there will also be limited-edition merch to go along with the series. While enjoying the shows, fans will be asked to donate to Elton’s AIDS Foundation, in support of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

“My Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps front line partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,” Elton says in a statement.

He goes on: “We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I’m really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation’s urgent COVID response.”

