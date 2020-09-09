Elton John monkeys around on new album by cartoon band Gorillaz

Elton: ABC/CRAIG SJODIN; Gorillaz: Courtesy of Gorillaz

Elton John has definitely been keeping busy in quarantine. In addition to writing a new chapter for the paperback version of his autobiography, recording his Apple Music radio show, doing charity appearances, organizing an archival live stream series and taking care of two new puppies, he’s also making some music.

Following his collaboration with Lady Gaga on her album Chromatica, Elton’s also recorded a track for Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, by the British group Gorillaz.

Perhaps “group” isn’t quite the right word for Gorillaz, though: It’s actually the brainchild of British musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. Hewlett created cartoon characters to be the “band,” but Albarn is the only permanent member — it’s basically him and whoever he feels like collaborating with.

Elton is featured on a song called “The Pink Phantom,” along with rapper 6LACK [pr. Black]. The album, due out October 23, also includes collaborations with Beck, Cure front man Robert Smith, alt-rocker St. Vincent, and a bunch of other acts who are a bit more obscure.

“I am so excited to be a part of @gorillaz Song Machine Season One. The Pink Phantom, coming soon…” wrote Elton on Instagram.

I am so excited to be a part of @gorillaz Song Machine Season One. The Pink Phantom, coming soon… 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0ofyhMMJPo — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 9, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.