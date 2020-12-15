Elton John named Global Citizen's Artist of the Year, will be honored on TV special this weekend

Elton John will be honored as Global Citizen’s Artist of the Year in a TV special this Saturday night.

The Artist of the Year Prize is given to a creative individual or group who uses their artistic platform to promote and create positive change. Elton’s being honored for using his fame to work toward ending the AIDS epidemic via his Elton John AIDS Foundation; he’s also helped raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts this year.

Other 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards honorees include the head of the Equal Justice Initiative, the Black Lives Matter movement, the president of the European Commission, the Sesame Workshop, and philanthropist and business tycoon Warren Buffett.

John Legend will host and sing at the ceremony, which will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Gwen Stefani and Tori Kelly, and appearances by Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Oprah Winfrey, John Oliver, Miley Cyrus and Usher.

The Global Citizen Prize Awards air on Saturday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.