Elton John officially announces star-studded multi-genre album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

After teasing it on social media on Tuesday, Elton John has now confirmed the release of a star-studded compilation album called The Lockdown Sessions, featuring everyone from Charlie Puth and Dua Lipa to Lil Nas X and Stevie Nicks.

Due out on October 22, the album collects the many collaborations that Elton worked on after he was forced to put his Farewell tour on pause due to COVID-19.

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up,” Elton explains. “Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens.”

“But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory,” he adds. “And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this.”

As Elton explains, “At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

The Lockdown Sessions features Elton collaborating with more than 20 artists over 16 tracks, 10 of which have never been released before. The unreleased tracks include collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder, the late Glen Campbell and Nicki Minaj. Also included is his new single with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).”

In an Instagram message, Elton adds that he’s also working on a regular album with his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, which will be his next release.

Here’s The Lockdown Sessions track list:

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – “Always Love You”

Surfaces feat. Elton John – “Learn To Fly”

Elton John & Charlie Puth – “After All”

Rina Sawayama & Elton John – “Chosen Family”

Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – “The Pink Phantom”

Elton John & Years & Years – “It’s a sin” (global reach mix)

Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – “Nothing Else Matters”

Elton John & SG Lewis – “Orbit”

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – “Simple Things”

Jimmie Allen & Elton John – “Beauty In The Bones”

Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – “One Of Me”

Elton John & Eddie Vedder – “E-Ticket”

Elton John & Stevie Wonder – “Finish Line”

Elton John & Stevie Nicks – “Stolen Car”

Glen Campbell & Elton John – “I’m Not Gonna Miss You”

