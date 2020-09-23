Elton John reschedules North American Farewell tour dates to 2022, stadium shows coming

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will have to wait a bit longer to see Elton John back onstage.

The music legend has announced that the North American dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will resume January 19, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. These shows are ones that were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But even if you miss Elton on these new dates, he’s planning some “select” stadium performances worldwide to wrap up the tour. Those will be announced later.

Elton said in a statement, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

“While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone,” Elton goes on. “I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022.”

He concluded, “Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

Ticket holders will receive updated information shortly.

Here are the new dates:

1/19 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

1/21 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

1/22 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

1/25 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

1/26 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

1/29 — N. Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

1/30 — Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

2/1 — Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

2/4 — Chicago, IL, United Center

2/5 — Chicago, IL, United Center

2/8 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

2/9 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

2/14 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

2/15 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

2/18 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

2/19 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

2/22 — New York City, NY, Madison Square Garden

2/23 — New York City, NY, Madison Square Garden

2/25 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

3/1 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

3/2 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

3/5 — Long Island, NY, Nassau Coliseum

3/6 — Long Island, NY, Nassau Coliseum

3/19 — Fargo, ND, FARGODOME

3/22 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

3/23 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

3/26 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

3/27 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

3/30 — St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

4/1 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

4/2 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

4/5 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

4/8 — Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

4/9 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

4/12 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

4/13 — Hershey, PA, GIANT Center

4/16 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

4/19 — Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

4/20 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

4/23 — Jacksonville, FL, Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

4/24 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

4/27 — Orlando, FL, Amway Arena

4/28 — Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

By Andrea Dresdale

