Elton John's Classic Concert Series videos will now premiere on Friday

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Elton John‘s fans are crazy for his new series of archival shows, which he’s been making available on YouTube every Saturday. But they wanted more time to watch — so that’s what they’re getting.

“The reaction to my Classic Concert Series has been so lovely to see, thank you so much!” Elton writes on Instagram. “We’ve heard your feedback and I’m delighted to say that we’re now making each show available for a full 7 days, including last week’s show from Verona, [Italy] 1989.”

“I also want to give more people the opportunity to watch the worldwide premiere, so this week’s installment, Rio ’95, will premiere ON FRIDAY AT 12pm (LA) / 3pm (NY) / 8pm (LDN),” he adds. “This was my first time touring Brazil and wow — the crowd was fabulous!”

This week’s show was filmed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during Elton’s Made In England tour. The album of the same name featured the singles “Believe” and “Blessed.” Those two songs featured in the setlist, as well as the album’s title track.

Of course, Elton also played his biggest hits — including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Your Song,” and “I’m Still Standing” — as well as fan favorites like “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding.”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

