Elton John's Gucci tracksuit, Cher's jacket, Harry Styles' guitar & more on the block for charity

While your favorite music stars have been home for the past few months, they’ve cleaned out their closets.

Some of the biggest names in music have donated personal items to an auction that will allow MusiCares — the charitable foundation of the Recording Academy — to help music industry professionals whose livelihoods have been devastated by COVID-19.

Juliens Auctions is running thee September 9 event, with early online bidding beginning August 17. Among the items up for grabs: Elton John‘s metallic blue Gucci tracksuit, a black and silver motorcycle-style jacket with crystal and stone designs worn by Cher, autographed guitars from the Bee Gees, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, Bono‘s handwritten lyrics for the U2 song “Love is Bigger than Anything in Its Way,” a flowered caftan worn by Barbra Streisand in the movie Meet the Fockers, and Carole King‘s jacket.

John Stamos, Barry Gibb, Coldplay, Tom Petty‘s estate, Keith Urban and Tom Jones are among the many other stars who’ve donated items to the auction.

By Andrea Dresdale

