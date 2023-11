Ely “Ellie”

Ely spent much of her first year of life in a hospital setting as she was diagnosed with high risk infant B cell ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) when she was 4 months old in March 2022. Although ALL is the most common form of childhood cancer, it is rare in infants under the age of 1. Today, now in the maintenance phase of treatment, she is a thriving 22 month old who loves music, dancing and keeping her family on their toes.