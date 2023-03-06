Emma Heming Willis asks paparazzi to give husband Bruce Willis “space” after dementia diagnosis

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis has a request for paparazzi regarding how they deal with her husband, beloved actor Bruce Willis, following his recent dementia diagnosis: “Keep your space.”

Heming Willis, 44, shared a video to Instagram over the weekend, reacting to a recent incident in which Willis, who turns 68 this month, was photographed and recorded while out for coffee with friends.

“If you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely — even just to get a cup of coffee,” she said.

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” Heming Willis continued. “So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space.”

Heming Willis said she understands the paparazzi are just doing their jobs, but asked that they tone down how they interact with the actor in public.

“Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the ‘yippee ki-yays’ — just don’t do it, OK? Give him his space,” she said, referencing Willis’ famous line from Die Hard. “Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely. That’s my PSA.”

Heming Willis’ post comes a few weeks after Willis’ family announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

Heming Willis and Willis have been married since 2009 and share two children, daughters Mabel and Evelyn. Willis also has three adult daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

