Enjoy this new Silk Sonic song….which is actually a remake of a 1983 song

On Monday, Valentine’s Day, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — the chart-topping duo known as Silk Sonic — gifted fans with a romantic new song, which was actually their version of a song originally released in 1983.

Bruno and Anderson decided to remake “Love’s Train,” a song recorded by the R&B/funk group Con Funk Shun. On Instagram, they wrote, “This is one of Silk Sonic’s favorite songs…we love this song so much we wanted to sing it for y’all. #HappyValentinesDay Beautiful people.”

Not to be confused with “Love Train” by The O’Jays, “Love’s Train” wasn’t exactly a hit: It didn’t chart on the Billboard Hot 100, and only made it to #47 on the R&B tally. But who can resist Bruno belting, “You hold the key to my very being, baby/I love you, baby?”

This is the first new music from Silk Sonic since they released their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, in November. The duo will kick off a residency at the Dolby Live! theater at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on February 25.

They’ll also conveniently be performing in Vegas on April 2, the day before the Grammy Awards take place there. Bruno and Anderson are currently up for four Grammys, including Record and Song of the Year, for “Leave the Door Open.”

