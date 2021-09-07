Enrique Iglesias talks retirement, hints his next album may be his last

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AEG Live

Is Enrique Iglesias thinking of retirement? According to comments made during a recent Instagram live, the “Hero” singer might be thinking of hanging up the microphone.

During a recent Q&A session, the 46-year-old singer dished about his upcoming 11th studio album, Final Vol. 1, and hinted its name is foreshadowing what’s to come.

“It might be my final album,” Enrique dished to Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra. “it’s not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years. There’s going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they’re final.“

The singer continued, “I’m in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015.”

The Grammy winner noted that he will never fully walk away from the music industry, and clarified, “I’m never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I’m going to do it in a different way — meaning they don’t necessarily have to be packaged as an album — so this project to me is important.”

The forthcoming album will be the follow-up to Iglesias’ 2014 release Sex and Love, which spawned the hits “Bailando,” “Loco” and “El Perdedor.”

Final Vol. 1 arrives September 17. After that, Enrique will hit the road with Ricky Martin on their first ever co-headlining North America arena tour, which kicks off September 25 in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

