Enter the Lizzoverse ahead of Lizzo’s new album, ﻿’Special’

Lizzo has unveiled quite the creative way to get fans ready for her new album, Special, due out this Friday.

The “About Damn Time” singer is about to unleash the Lizzoverse, which according to a press release is “an immersive planetarium-esque lightshow” that runs all weekend long after her new album drops.

“I’m not a star…. I’m a whole damn Universe! New York City…. Are you ready for THE LIZZOVERSE?!?” she asked on Instagram. She said her “once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event” will showcase her new album “in my intergalactic universe.”

﻿LIZZOVERSE: Presented by American Express will run all weekend at NYC’s Cipriani 25 Broadway building. Shows will take place every two hours this Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Seats must be reserved in advance, and fans can score their tickets now on Fever — but hurry up because Saturday is already completely sold out!

That’s not all, LIZZOVERSE: Presented by American Express will also be accompanied by an album playback performance of Lizzo and her Big Grrrls on Friday. If you want a ticket, now’s the time to be an American Express card holder because the company is shelling out 100 free pairs of tickets to the playback performance to its members.

Not only that, card holders will also be able to access the sale of a limited-edition Lizzo pullover hoodie.

Don’t have an AMEX card? No worries! Lizzo will also stream LIZZOVERSE – A “SPECIAL” ALBUM RELEASE EVENT on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel this Friday starting at 6 p.m. ET.

On the merchandise side, the “Truth Hurts” rapper will update her online store Monday to commemorate her new album. New offerings include inclusive-sized clothing, as well as a mix of vinyl records, CDs and cassettes.

