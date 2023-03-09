“everybody hates me”: GAYLE drops first new music of 2023

Acacia Evans

GAYLE‘s Grammy nomination for Song of the Year for “abcdefu” proved that plenty of people like her, but her first new music of 2023 is a song called “everybody hates me.”

The song is out now, and GAYLE says it was inspired by a real-life experience. “There was a point in my life where I felt like I wasn’t getting respected and everything i was doing was being torn apart,” she says in a statement.

“I honestly felt like everybody hated me,” she adds. “Instead of drowning in it I felt empowered by it because i realized I didn’t have to do anything for anybody else. Because when everyone hates you, you may as well like yourself and do what you want.”

“Life’s a b***h and I’m not surprised/ If you read my mind, you’d probably cry/ I do it myself all the time,” she sings in the punk-flavored track. “Life’s a b***h and she’s cool with me/ I’ll let it be, hard world to please/ I live my life like everybody hates me.”

The song is GAYLE’s first release since her 2022 EP a study of the human experience volume two and a half, which came out in October. She kicks off her opening slot on Taylor Swift‘s Era Tour next Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.