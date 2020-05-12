Everyone wants to walk down the aisle! Which aisle are you dreaming about?

Everyone wants to walk down the aisle! Which aisle are you dreaming about?

Posted by: KS95 May 12, 2020 1 Views

Being stuck at home with nowhere to go has people dreaming of walking down the aisle! No, not THAT aisle.

People are dreaming of walking down various aisles in a new post-quarantine meme flooding the Twitterverse.

It’s been about two months since many of the stay-at-home orders were announced in the U.S., and we’re all itching to get out. Twitter users are longing for the “before” when life was normal and we were free to move about non-essential businesses without nerves and face masks.

The beauty of this meme, is that the aisle is different for everyone. The “Can’t wait to walk down the aisle” is both nostalgic and personal.

What aisle are you dreaming about?

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only