Everyone wants to walk down the aisle! Which aisle are you dreaming about?

Being stuck at home with nowhere to go has people dreaming of walking down the aisle! No, not THAT aisle.

People are dreaming of walking down various aisles in a new post-quarantine meme flooding the Twitterverse.

It’s been about two months since many of the stay-at-home orders were announced in the U.S., and we’re all itching to get out. Twitter users are longing for the “before” when life was normal and we were free to move about non-essential businesses without nerves and face masks.

The beauty of this meme, is that the aisle is different for everyone. The “Can’t wait to walk down the aisle” is both nostalgic and personal.

What aisle are you dreaming about?

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle. pic.twitter.com/OnatR1cr9N — Noah Lee Jordan (@noahleejordan) May 12, 2020

Can't wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/IPfeXutxji — Meme Appetit (@memeappetit) May 7, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/AJu7LsnLPq — Jakie ⚡️ (@Jakiejakss) May 6, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle… pic.twitter.com/xDqZt3tOnZ — ART (@doom__days) May 6, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/WwN5B2y26b — José María Luna (@JoseMLuna) May 6, 2020