Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are going through quarantine … together!

Quarantining with a spouse or partner is tough enough, but can you imagine quarantining with your ex? That’s what happening with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Due to the severity of the situation, the two decided to spend this time together with their children. Bravo, Willis and Moore.

From the photo below, it looks like things are going well … but maybe that’s because the two are just much better people than some of us here at KS95!

Could you handle quarantining with your ex?