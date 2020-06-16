expand Gwen Stefani is Holla-back on 'The Voice,' reclaiming Nick Jonas' chair

Easy come, easy go: After one season as a coach on The Voice, Nick Jonas is vacating his big red chair to make way for a veteran.

When season 19 of the show premieres this fall on NBC, Gwen Stefani will be back coaching, along with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Gwen first appeared on the show during season seven, and then returned for seasons nine, 12 and 17. She was also an advisor for coaches Pharrell Williams and Blake Shelton during seasons eight and 10, respectively.

Nick replaced Gwen for season 18; his contestant, Thunderstorm Artis, came in third.

Earlier this year, Gwen and Blake scored a number-one country hit with their duet “Nobody but You.”

