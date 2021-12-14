Fake trees, ugly sweaters…yellow snow? Katy, Lionel & Luke vote them “Naughty” or “Nice”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return to ABC’s American Idol in a few short months, but for now, you can watch them, along with show host Ryan Seacrest, vote on which trademark Christmas items are “naughty” or “nice.”

In a clip that debuted on People.com, each judge and Ryan has a paddle with “Nice” on one side and “Naughty” on the other, which they hold up to give their opinions on items that Ryan recites. Here’s how it went down:

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Tie. Katy and Lionel think they’re naughty; Ryan and Luke like them.

Fake Trees: Everyone votes “naughty” except Katy. When mocked for her choice, Katy yells, “Do you have a toddler?”

Eggnog: 100% “naughty.”

Mistletoe: 100% “nice,” with Katy suggesting you hang it in the “entrance of the bedroom!”

Yellow snow: “Well…don’t eat it,” warns Katy. Everyone votes “naughty” except for Luke, bizarrely.

Stealing someone’s stocking stuffers: Everyone but Luke votes “naughty.”

The new season of American Idol — the 20th, counting its previous iterations — will premiere February 27 on ABC.

