Fans can finally watch Mariah Carey’s 1996 Tokyo concert

For the first time, you can own your very own copy of Mariah Carey: Live at the Tokyo Dome, which chronicles her first show in Japan. Sony Music Entertainment has released the iconic 1996 concert for digital purchase and rental for the first time.

The concert video not only takes us to another country, it throws us 25 years into the past — when Mariah was trotting the globe as part of her Daydream World Tour, which promoted the 1995 album of the same name. Daydream produced the hits “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day” and “Always Be My Baby.”

The 80-minute concert special not only features the Grammy winner belting out then-new songs from the album, she also performs “Emotions,” “Dreamlover,” and her holiday smash, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Aside from the concert, the film includes early music videos and behind the scenes footage taken in 1991. It will also show just how much Mariah has grown as an artist by featuring an interview that was taken right after her very first live performance at the Tatou Club in New York.

Mariah Carey: Live at the Tokyo Dome is now available to purchase and rent on Sony Picture’s website, as well as the Apple TV+ and Vudu streaming services.

