Fans, family, cats and bros: What pop stars are thankful for this year

TV appearances and holiday tours keep some artists busy this time of the year, but others are able to take a moment to stop and count their blessings.

GAYLE‘s got plenty to be thankful for: She just landed a Grammy nomination, her song “abcdefu” is a global hit and she’s opening for Taylor Swift next year. But she gives full credit to the people who made all that possible.

“The fans,” she told ABC Audio at the AMAs when asked what she’s most thankful for. “For making the song what it is. I wouldn’t be here if people didn’t add the song to their playlist. I wouldn’t be here if they didn’t watch the music video … human beings got me to where I am today. I did not do this by myself.”

In 2022, Imagine Dragons released a new album, toured, scored a massive hit with “Enemy” and marked the 10th anniversary of their debut album. Bass player Ben McKee, singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon and drummer Daniel Platzman told ABC Audio they’re thankful for their kids, cats and being able to go back home to see family. Sermon says he’s most thankful for his “bros” in the band.

“A lot of things have changed over the years, but we’ve stayed close,” he notes. “Bros remain bros,” agrees Reynolds.

Some people, like ex-Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, have stopped celebrating Thanksgiving entirely, as it’s a reminder of the slaughter of Indigenous people and the theft of their land. But she still has fond memories of a childhood Thanksgiving dish.

“I don’t really celebrate Thanksgiving, to be honest — you know, colonizer holiday,” she told ABC Audio. “I do love stuffing. My mom used to get this mushroom stuffing from this corner market by our house … it was so good.”

