Fans pan Taylor Swift’s new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai

ABC

﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s fans are not very satisfied with the bang-up job ﻿Madame Tussauds Dubai did in making her wax clone. The big issue they’re having is the wax figure doesn’t bear enough resemblance to the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Billboard reports ﻿Madame Tussauds Dubai unveiled its latest attraction this week, making Taylor the first international celebrity to be honored at the museum since its October 2021 opening. The figure salutes Taylor’s folklore era by styling her blond hair in a swept-up bun, and dressing her in a glittering red turtleneck and high-waisted khakis.

The statue’s unveiling comes at a high point in Taylor’s career — she recently became the only artist to have her songs fully occupy the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10, in addition to winning People’s Choice Awards Tuesday night for Female Artist of 2022, The Music Video of 2022 for “Anti-Hero” and The Album of 2022 for Midnights.

But, fans claim the wax figure doesn’t look enough like the singer and are challenging Madame Tussauds to do better.

In other Taylor news, an acoustic guitar she signed will be auctioned off to support veterans and first responders via the Raven Drum Foundation. The instrument honors Taylor’s Midnights album. If you want to get your hands on it, you have until December 12 to enter your bid in the 12 Drummers Drumming auction.

As of print time December 7, the current bid stands at $5,500.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.