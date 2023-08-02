Fans point out Lizzo’s “Rumor” lyrics amid harassment lawsuit; more women come forward

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After shocking news circulated the internet Tuesday, August 1, that three of Lizzo‘s former dancers are suing her for assault and harassment, among other things, fans were quick to notice she may have addressed the allegations in her 2021 song “Rumors.”

Lizzo sings on a verse of the Cardi B-featured track, “All the rumors are true, yeah / What ya’ heard, that’s true, yeah.”

But it’s a few lines part of a couple verses in the song that fans suggest point to the hostile behavior the dancers say they endured.

“Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah / NDA, no loose lips. Now them hoes tryna sue me / B****, I don’t give two s****,” Lizzo sings.

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday by former dance members Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, the pop superstar, whose birth name is Melissa Jefferson, was named along with her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and the caption of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley.

Soon after the news topped headlines, multiple women came forward on social media detailing their not-so-great experience working with the star and showing support for the women who sued.

One former employee, Courtney Hollinquest, posted a message to her Instagram Story where she clarified that she didn’t take part in the lawsuit but says the allegations listed were “very much my experience in my time there.”

That message was echoed by Quinn Wilson, who reportedly used to work as a creative director for the singer.

On Tuesday night, filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison tweeted that she “walked away” from her duties as director of Lizzo’s documentary in 2019 after being “treated with such disrespect” by the star.

While Quigley, who appears to still work for Lizzo, posted an IG message of “God loves you,” Lizzo hasn’t yet publicly responded to the suit.

