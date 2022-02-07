Feb is Cholangiocarcinoma Awareness Month

💚PLEASE SHARE & SPREAD AWARENESS💚- Cholangiocarcinoma “CC” Awareness Month is February, with World Cholangiocarcinoma Day being February 12th. Minneapolis is lighting up Kelly Green to spread awareness; Capella Tower, The I-35W Bridge, Lowry Bridge, France Avenue (Edina), Sperry Tower (Eagan), and Mayo Clinic-Plummer Building (Rochester).

💚Please share to spread the word.💚

We are looking for people to assist with:

-Table tents at local Restaurants/Liquor Stores/Breweries/Wineries (link below, we can supply tents), Photography of buildings on February 12 (send us any that you take!), raffles/jumbotron ads (sports centers a plus), any news/radio coverage would be huge! 🧑‍🍳🍻🍷📷📰📻

If you have connections and can assist, that would be very much appreciated. Spread the awareness 💚💚💚.

Fact: Cholangiocarcinoma only receives 3% of cancer funding while representing 22% of all people with rare cancers. The number of people diagnosed each year is drastically increasing to be one of the fastest diagnosed cancers among young people.

#cholangiocarcinoma 💚🙏🏽💚🙏🏽💚🙏🏽

– If you would like supplied flyers or table tents, please email rachelle.rodrique@gmail.com OR j_vierling@msn.com

Many employers will match!!

Brochures/Awareness Assets – https://1drv.ms/u/s!ApXIvkK0-UtfhOZEMzNqS04woEzU7g?e=UK5LAR

Foundation link to learn more- https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/