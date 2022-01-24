Finneas fesses up to awkward moment with Taylor Swift

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Finneas may appear calm, cool and collected — but he’s just as awkward as the rest of us. Over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to share a cringeworthy moment he had with Taylor Swift — at her own birthday party.

While conducting a question and answer session on Stories, a fan asked him to recount his most embarrassing moment. Apparently, when he walked up to greet the host at her own party, he seemingly felt a little flustered. “I said ‘thanks for coming’ to Taylor Swift,” he shared, according to screenshots taken by Buzzfeed. “Meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me’ or whatever obviously.”

Sadly, Finneas did not reveal how Taylor reacted to the faux pas or how his sister, ﻿Billie Eilish﻿, has teased him about it — as siblings should.

