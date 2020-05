WATCH: Fitz and the Tantrums – Instagram Live Concert powered by Old Home Foods

Over the weekend, we had the privilege of hosting an Instagram live concert event with Fitz and the Tantrums powered by Old Home Foods!

Listen to the recap from the KS95 Morning Show below:



We realize that not all of our listeners and followers are on Facebook, so we decided to share the concert here with you, too. Watch the two videos below:

Fitz and the Tantrums PT. 1:



Fitz and the Tantrums PT. 2: