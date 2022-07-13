Five Seconds of Summer release new single “Blender”

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ ABC

Five Seconds of Summer is celebrating hump day with brand new music.

The Australian super group released their latest track, “Blender,” which blends both pop and punk elements.

The two-and-a-half-minute song tackles a toxic relationship that turns up the passion and the drama.

While the group sings, “I’d die for you,” they reveal just how unhealthy it is to stay with their lover.

“All the things you said in my head/ Ricochetting off the bed/ Nothing left, what a mess/ Oh, my God, it never ends/ Now we’re stressed and depressed/ And we’re going ’round again/ In an еmotional blender,” frontman ﻿Luke Hemmings croons.

And while it’s made apparent that it’s best they separate, Luke and ﻿Calum Hood﻿ confess, “But we just can’t keep away/ When you know me like you do/ It’s supernatural, got me howling at the moon.”

The new release comes just after 5SOS took over Good Morning America on Tuesday to perform “Me, Myself & I.”

Both tracks will appear on the group’s fifth studio album, 5SOS5, which arrives September 23. The 19-track project celebrates the band’s 10-year career by featuring tracks with “reflective and intimate lyrics” about their journey, per the official release.

5SOS previously released the tracks “Take My Hand” and “Complete Mess,” which will also appear on the new album. The singers are currently on their Take My Hand World Tour and will play another sold-out show tonight at Pier 17 in New York City.

