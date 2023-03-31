Flo Rida thanks fans for concern about injured son, asks for “continued prayers”

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Flo Rida is thanking everyone who contacted him after news broke that his 6-year-old son, Zohar, had been seriously injured in a fall from a fifth-floor window.

As previously reported, the boy fell out of the window of the New Jersey apartment where he lives with his mom, Alexis Adams. Adams has since filed a lawsuit accusing the management of the apartment complex, as well as the building maintenance company and the window installer, of negligence. As USA Today reports, the suit alleges they put in the wrong size windows.

Zohar suffered multiple pelvic fractures, liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs, according to Adams’ complaint.

In his Instagram Story, Flo, born Tramar Dillard, wrote, “Thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son.”

He noted that Zohar is “getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall” and asked for “your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation.”

“But,” he added, “I would appreciate that this remain a private matter.”

Two months ago, the “Low” rapper won $86.2 million in a settlement after a jury found that the energy drink Celsius had breached a contract with him.

