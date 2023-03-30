Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son in the ICU after falling out a window

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Flo Rida‘s 6-year-old son is in the ICU after falling from a fifth-floor window in Jersey City, New Jersey, three weeks ago.

The child’s mother, Alexis Adams, has filed a lawsuit over the accident, according to News 12 New Jersey. The suit claims that the building’s windows “posed a hazardous condition.”

According to the New York Post, Adams is suing the apartment complex’s owners and managers, a construction company, a window installer and others. Both the Post and News 12 report that, according to her legal filing, the boy’s injuries include multiple pelvic fractures, liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs.

As News 12 reports, Adams said in a written statement, “As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Flo Rida has yet to comment on the accident. Adams has said previously that the rapper, born Tramar Dillard, has had no involvement in the boy’s life, though he does pay child support.

