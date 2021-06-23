Following ‘New York Times’ report, fan posts video of Britney Spears onstage saying she has a 102-degree fever

Dave Hogan/BCU18/Getty Images for BCU

Following Tuesday’s New York Times report about Britney Spears‘ years-long desire to end her father’s involvement in her conservatorship, a video has emerged that seems to illustrate at least one of her grievances about what she said was his excessive control of her life.

According to the newspaper’s report, in 2019, Britney told a court that she’d been forced to perform her Las Vegas residency show when she had a 104-degree fever. Now, a fan has posted a video of Britney performing a July 19, 2018 concert in Atlantic City, NJ.

“I’m about to pass out. I’m sick. I have, actually, a 102 fever right now,” Britney told the crowd.

“Dear @britneyspears ….I feel like we owe you an apology. We bought into the whole hype of BRITNEY the performer, without much consideration for how Britney Jean Spears, the person, was coping through each day,” the fan captioned the video in a series of tweets.

“Looking back now, I remember you saying this in front of me, and I just thought ‘Wow, she’s such a trooper [sic] and cares so much to put on a show for her fans,’” the fan continues. “Now I can see with clear eyes that this was a dig at the people controlling you, making you go onstage, performing under high-powered lights, all while you had a high-grade fever.”

“I feel like we were all blinded by the albums, the tours, the merchandise, the residency… all of it,” the fan continued. “After reading all the new information…I’m heartbroken even more knowing that you haven’t been happy.”

Referring to the fact that Britney will speak in court Wednesday about her conservatorship, the fan concluded, “We’re all wishing you nothing but the best as you make your statement…We love you.”

