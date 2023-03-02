Following romance rumors, Dua Lipa seen holding hands with filmmaker

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Looks like those rumors that Dua Lipa is dating filmmaker Romain Gavras might be true.

On Tuesday, following a report by the British tabloid The Sun last month that claimed Gavras, 41, and Dua, 27, were romantically involved, Dua was photographed holding hands with Gavras in Paris. E! reports that the two were seen leaving the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show together. They were previously seen together at a BAFTA afterparty.

The Paris-born Gavras has directed music videos like Kanye West‘s “No Church in the Wild” and movies like The World Is Yours.

Dua’s two-year relationship with model Anwar Hadid ended in 2021, and last October, she said on her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, “This is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time. It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.