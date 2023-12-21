Former assistant accuses Vin Diesel of sexual battery

Universal

A report in Vanity Fair says a former assistant to Vin Diesel is suing the star, claiming he sexually battered her in the fall of 2010.

The incident reportedly happened in Atlanta while she was working for Diesel when he was filming Fast Five, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

According to the legal documents obtained by Vanity Fair, Asta Jonasson claims she was asked to wait in Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis Hotel while he entertained hostesses from a club he’d visited. Once they left, Diesel is accused of pulling Jonasson onto the bed. She managed to “escape,” and asked him to leave, the accusation continues.

And instead, the documents claim, he began groping and kissing her chest against her will, “and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

VF quoted the suit as saying, “Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security.”

Diesel’s camp has yet to comment about the accusations.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.