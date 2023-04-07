Fox cancels ‘The Resident’ after six seasons, and more

The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has been tapped to star in the period drama Monstrous Beauty, according to Deadline. The 19-year-old actress, whose other credits include Game of Thrones, will play an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who, due to a rare medical condition, is entirely covered in hair. Dominic West, Ruth Negga and Fiona Shaw also star. Filming is set to begin in September…

﻿Fox has canceled The Resident after six seasons, according to Deadline. The series — which depicts the good, the bad and the ugly of the medical profession, as seen through the eyes of doctors and nurses — starred Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Melina Kanakaredes and Bruce Greenwood. The Resident, which saw its ratings decline as the seasons progressed, wrapped up its sixth season on January 16…

Variety reports This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown is reuniting with series creator Dan Fogelman for a new drama coming to Hulu. The title, as well as plot details, are still unknown, but it’s reportedly a thriller in which Brown will play the head of security for an ex-president. Brown will next be seen in the film Biosphere, hitting theaters in July…

Norman Reynolds, famous for his production design work for films in the Star Wars franchise and Raiders of the Lost Ark, “died peacefully with his wife Ann and three daughters by his side,” according to a statement obtained by BBC. He was 89. Reynolds worked as an art director on 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, for which he won an Oscar in 1978. Reynolds’ other design work can be seen in films like Superman, Empire of the Sun, Alien 3, Return to Oz and the first Tom Cruise Mission Impossible movie…

