Fox renews ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for two more seasons

Fox has given the green light to more seasons of three of its beloved animated shows: The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, which will see the shows running through 2025.

The decision cements Simpsons as the longest-running scripted series in TV history: The announcement locks in the show for its 35th and 36th seasons; Family Guy for its 22nd and 23rd; and Bob‘s for its 14th and 15th.

In a statement, Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment, celebrated the network’s “excellence in animation” and hailed “the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites.”

He continued, “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

