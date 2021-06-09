Frankie Grande announces engagement to boyfriend Hale Leon

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

A few weeks after sister Ariana Grande secretly married Dalton Gomez, her big brother revealed that it’s his turn to walk down the aisle.

Frankie Grande announced late Tuesday that he and boyfriend Hale Leon are engaged.

People reports that the 38-year-old Broadway star planned an elaborate proposal that required the use of virtual reality. In addition, the moment was witnessed by the couple’s family and closest friends.

Frankie reportedly told Hale, a 28-year-old actor, that he was hosting a gathering with their loved ones to mark his four-year sober anniversary — which is June 16 — a few days early.

During the festivities, the Henry Danger star and Hale played Dreamscape on VR, which is the game the two enjoyed on their first date. However, Frankie commissioned a custom ending for their play-through, which included virtual fireworks and the message, “Will you marry me?”

“It was such a perfect, beautiful moment,” said Frankie. “Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy.”

He added, “I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both.”

The activist says he will release footage of their special moment at a later time, and gushed, “I can’t wait for everyone to see the video!”

The two first met at a line dancing bar in 2019, with Frankie joking it was “love at first dance.”

Ariana commented on Frankie’s Instagram post announcing the engagement, writing, “The most beautiful. love u both so so so much.” She also added her congratulations on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the couple and writing, “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.